Protesting students 'cut off' power supply at SUST VC's residence

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 09:22 pm

File Photo
File Photo

Protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have reportedly cut off the power supply in Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed's residence, demanding his resignation.

The incident took place at 7:30pm on Sunday (23 January), a protesting student told The Business Standard.

On Saturday, the education minister held a virtual meeting with a delegation of SUST teachers at 6:05pm when she urged the dissenting students to sit with her for talks to resolve the current standoff.

Earlier that day, the students brought out a symbolic coffin procession on the campus. Around 8pm, they lit candles at Golchattar as part of their protests.

Meanwhile, 17 of the 24 students – already on hunger strike since Wednesday afternoon – were hospitalised.

On Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni talked to the students and said she wants a solution to the crisis as soon as possible.

On Monday, the students wrote an open letter to President Abdul Hamid, chancellor of the university, demanding the immediate removal of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed.

The students also turned down the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the directive to leave their dormitories.

Currently, the students are staying on the campus.

SUST was supposed to shut down following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on 16 January. The students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12pm the next day.

