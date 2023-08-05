Protesters allege Comilla University VC of misusing power in expelling journo

Former campus reporters of various universities organised a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka today (5 August), protesting the expulsion of Iqbal Monowar, Comilla University correspondent for the national daily Jaijaidin. Photo: Jahidul Islam

Protesters at a human chain in the capital yesterday called for action against the Vice-Chancellor of Comilla University, Professor AFM Abdul Moin, alleging that he misused his power in expelling student-cum-journalist Iqbal Monowar.

"The vice chancellor of Comilla University misused his power to expel Iqbal. We call for action against him and immediate withdrawal of the expulsion order," said Mir Mohammad Jasim, former president of Dhaka University Journalists' Association, at a human chain in front of the National Press Club organised by the former campus reporters of various universities.

Iqbal Monowar, Comilla University correspondent for the national daily Jaijaidin and a student of the university's English department, was expelled by the university authorities on 2 August for allegedly misrepresenting statements made by the institution's vice-chancellor in a report.

Participants at the human chain said the CoU vice chancellor has lost his eligibility to hold his post by expelling the journalist in an unfair way.

They demanded the withdrawal of the expulsion order against Iqbal Monowar, ensuring an atmosphere conducive to independent journalism.

Former president of Comilla University Journalists' Association, Muhammad Shafiullah, said the expulsion of Iqbal by the Comilla University administration amounts to three significant violations.

"Firstly, it demonstrates tolerance for corruption. Secondly, it obstructs the journalistic pursuit of news reporting. Moreover, imposing academic penalties for engaging in journalism commits a breach of the law. Journalists from across the nation have united in protest against the unjust expulsion," he added.

The protesters also announced that they will submit a memorandum to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Education Ministry and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) demanding the withdrawal of Iqbal's expulsion order and action against the vice chancellor for favouring corruption in his speech.