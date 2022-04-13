Professor Samad reappointed as DU pro-VC

UNB
13 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 12:18 pm

Professor Samad reappointed as DU pro-VC

UNB
13 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 12:18 pm
Professor Dr Muhammad Samad. Photo: Collected
Professor Dr Muhammad Samad. Photo: Collected

Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, a teacher of Dhaka University's (DU) Institute of Social Welfare and Research, has been appointed as the pro-vice-chancellor (admin) of Dhaka University for a second successive term.

A notification signed by Deputy Secretary Md Masum Ahmed following the order of President Md Abdul Hamid confirmed this.

Earlier, from 2012 to 2016, he was the vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS).

Professor Samad was born in 1958 in a remote village in Jamalpur district and earned his BSS degree from the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of DU.

Muhammad Samad has worked as a visiting professor at Winona State University (WSU), Minnesota, USA twice in 2005 and in 2009 respectively.

He has worked as a Fellow of Katherine A. Kendall Institute of International Social Work Education, CSWE, the USA in 2009.

He has been serving as the president of Bangladesh Council for Social Work Education (BCSWE) since 2012 and was elected Board Member of Asian and Pacific Social Work Education (APASWE) for the term of 2013-17.

