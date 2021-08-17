Professional development talk held at DU

The Centre of Excellence in Teaching & Learning (CoETL) of Dhaka University (DU) has organized a series of talks for academics and researchers to teach pedagogy by renowned international speakers including teachers, researchers, CETL leaders, industry managers and policy makers.

Dr. Md Saifuddin Khalid, associate professor of the Department of Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Technical University of Denmark inaugurated the programme on 16 August through delivering a speech on "Signature pedagogies & Learning preferences".

Director of the Centre Prof. Dr. Sabita Rezwana Rahman presided over the session while additional Director Dr. A.T.M. Shamsuzzoha conducted the question-answer session.

Mentioned that, the Signature pedagogies are an approach in focusing on the specific traits of the core disciplinary field for example, mathematics, management, chemistry, design etc. and guides the teachers to design teaching and learning activities in accordance with these traits.

