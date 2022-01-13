Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps Dhaka University dean election

Education

13 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps Dhaka University dean election

Blue panel, a panel of pro-Awami League teachers, swept the Dhaka University dean election on Thursday.

The dean election of Dhaka University (DU) was held at Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate building and DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed announced the results at DU Club in the afternoon.

Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and Prof Zillur Rahman of Blue Panel were declared elected deans of the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science respectively before the election as no one from other panels contested the election.

The other Blue Panel deans are Dr Mohammad Abdul Bashir of Arts Faculty, Prof Abdus Samad of Science Faculty, Dr Mohammad Abdul Moin of Business Faculty, Dr Ziaur Rahman of Social Science Faculty, Dr AKM Hasan of Biological Sciences Faculty Dr Shites Chandra Bachar of the Pharmacy Faculty, Dr Hafiz Mohammad Hasan Babu of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The voting began at 9:00 am and continued till 1:00pm.

The elected deans will serve for the next two years.

Dhaka Univerisity / dean election / Awami League

