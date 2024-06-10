Private universities can now offer PhD programmes

From now on private universities will be able to offer PhD programmes.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to allow private universities to offer PhD programmes and a committee has been formed to draft the policy in this regard, reports media.

Currently, only 56 approved public universities in the country offer PhD programmes, while none of the 114 private universities under the UGC offer such programmes.

In recent years, some private universities in the country have proven their potential in providing quality education and research, as shown by their positions in the QS World University Rankings.

Most experts welcome the UGC's move, calling it a good initiative. However, some caution that PhD programmes should not be introduced indiscriminately in private universities.

They opined that only those that meet specific standards should be able to launch these programmes.

There should be no compromise on the quality of research, experts say.