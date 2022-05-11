Primary schools to reopen Thursday

The government primary schools are set to reopen from Thursday.

The Department of Primary Education (DPE) on Monday issued seven instructions for students, including daily assembly before class, reports BSS.

According to the instructions, the headmasters will prepare class routines giving priority to the trained teachers and will take approval from assistant upazila or thana education officer of the concerned cluster.

Besides, primary schools of Dhaka city have been asked to follow the previous class routines provided by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

The DPE has asked to implement the instructions till further notice.