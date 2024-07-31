Primary schools to reopen 4 August

The government has decided to reopen public primary schools in the country from 4 August.

However, the primary schools in 12 city corporations of the country and in municipalities of Narsingdi district will remain closed for the time being, reads a press release of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Directorate of Primary Education today (31 July).

Earlier, on 17 July, the government closed all the government primary schools until a further notice amid the quota reform protests across the country.