PR Summit held at ULAB

Education

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

PR Summit held at ULAB

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 06:16 pm
PR Summit held at ULAB

The Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised PR Summit in celebration of the 5th anniversary of PR4U on Friday 2022.

Jaffri Osman, CEO of World Communications, Malaysia grace the occasion as the chief guest, and  Helal Hussain, Head of Portfolio, Swisscontact, Bangladesh was present as the special guest in this event, read a media release.

In his speech, the chief guest Jaffri said, "Public relations today is visual, visual in terms of graphic".

"A person in public relations must understand empathy and deal with empathy in the current world scenario," he added.

Helal Hussain, Head of Portfolio at Swisscontact, also talked about the rising need of public relations in international and national organisations.

He praised the role of ULAB-MSJ department in generating creative public relations students for national and international organisations.

Among others, Faruq Faisal, Regional Director of Article 19, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, SIBL, and Syed Rayhan Tarique, Director, Client Relations of Fore thought PR also gave speech and took part in the panel discussion in this event.

PR4U, an apprenticeship program of ULAB-MSJ, is a learning platform for ULABians to improve, develop and practice the advanced elements of public relations and corporate communication.

As the host, Professor Jude William Genilo, Head of MSJ and Dr. Habib M Ali, a faculty member of MSJ also delivered speeches in this event. The program was concluded with a certificate giving ceremony, cake-cutting part and a panel discussion on public relations.

ULAB / University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) / PR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

4h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

1h | Videos
NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

2h | Videos
Classic Hamburger Recipe

Classic Hamburger Recipe

7h | Videos
Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings