PR Summit held at ULAB

The Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised PR Summit in celebration of the 5th anniversary of PR4U on Friday 2022.

Jaffri Osman, CEO of World Communications, Malaysia grace the occasion as the chief guest, and Helal Hussain, Head of Portfolio, Swisscontact, Bangladesh was present as the special guest in this event, read a media release.

In his speech, the chief guest Jaffri said, "Public relations today is visual, visual in terms of graphic".

"A person in public relations must understand empathy and deal with empathy in the current world scenario," he added.

Helal Hussain, Head of Portfolio at Swisscontact, also talked about the rising need of public relations in international and national organisations.

He praised the role of ULAB-MSJ department in generating creative public relations students for national and international organisations.

Among others, Faruq Faisal, Regional Director of Article 19, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, SIBL, and Syed Rayhan Tarique, Director, Client Relations of Fore thought PR also gave speech and took part in the panel discussion in this event.

PR4U, an apprenticeship program of ULAB-MSJ, is a learning platform for ULABians to improve, develop and practice the advanced elements of public relations and corporate communication.

As the host, Professor Jude William Genilo, Head of MSJ and Dr. Habib M Ali, a faculty member of MSJ also delivered speeches in this event. The program was concluded with a certificate giving ceremony, cake-cutting part and a panel discussion on public relations.