PM launches free textbook distribution among students

Education

UNB
31 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:00 pm

Sketch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the distribution of free textbooks among students up to the secondary level for the academic year 2024 today.

The premier inaugurated the textbook distribution at an event in her office by giving out books to students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels in the morning.

At the event, Sheikh Hasina wished everyone a Happy New Year.

The ministries have taken necessary steps to distribute 30,70,83,517 copies of new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students throughout the country.

The textbooks have already been sent to upazilas in the country.

The government has so far distributed over 464,78,29,883 copies of free textbooks among students up to secondary levels across the country since 2010.

Since 2017, the government has been distributing braille books among visually impaired students alongside distributing Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri versions of books among students from the ethnic groups to study in their mother languages.

With Education Minister Dipu Moni in the chair, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Jakir Hossain spoke at the function, while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan delivered the welcome speech.

