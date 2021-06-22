PM asks public unis to increase research 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the public universities to further increase their research activities.

She also asked the authorities concerned to fix the limit of admission of students in public universities.

The prime minister issued the directives while approving two projects for the development of Bangladesh University of Professionals at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday.

She attended the meeting from Ganobhaban and other Ecnec members from the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

At the end of the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan and other members of the planning commission briefed about the approved projects.

The planning minister said the number of students in public universities cannot be exceeded as per the directives of the prime minister. Education Minister Dipu Moni confirmed the matter at the Ecnec meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also directed the authorities concerned to set up tanks to ensure safe drinking water supply to the people of rural areas.

The directive was issued while approving a development project for safe water and sanitation in rural areas of Gopalganj.

The planning minister said all the water and sanitation projects to be undertaken to ensure modern facilities in the marginal areas or villages of the country would be completed soon.

A total of 10 projects at a cost of Tk4,166 crore have been approved at the Ecnec meeting.

The meeting also approved the revised proposal of Support to Joydebpur-Debogram-Bhulta-Madanpur road (Dhaka Bypass) project.

The cost of the project has been increased by Tk236 crore to Tk438 crore as another Tk405 crore is required for land acquisition.

The cost of the project, which was launched five years ago, has been increased by 185% and the duration has been extended by four years.

Officials of the planning commission said that if the 48-kilometre road is constructed to support the Dhaka bypass road, goods vehicles from the north and west will be able to go directly to Chattogram without entering Dhaka.

Other projects approved by the Ecnec are the development of damaged roads under the Noakhali Roads Division, the acquisition of land for the solid waste management of the Gazipur City Corporation and the construction of bus-truck terminals in different areas.

"Innovation of high quality agar resin storage technology in whole trees", Gazipur District Rural Infrastructure Development, Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project Tangail and the project for Gas Distribution Pipeline Network Construction in Rangpur, Nilphamari, Pirganj cities and their adjoining areas are the other projects to get approved on Tuesday.

The prime minister said her government's planned measures for the country's development have put Bangladesh as one of the top three performers on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index score.

"We have taken planned measures for implementing the SDG and included it in the Five-Year Plan keeping in mind the country's development," she said.

She added that various measures were also announced in the declaration letter, constitution and election manifesto of the Bangladesh Awami League keeping the country's development in mind.

"We have been taking effective measures to implement those since assuming office for which Bangladesh is among the (top) three countries in implementing SDG," she said.

According to the Sustainable Development Report 2021 launched recently by the Sustainable Development Solution Network (SDSN), Bangladesh ranked among the three SDG performers.

The Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a memorial book titled "Durjog Jhuki Hrashe Bangabandhu" (Bangabandhu in Disaster Risk Reduction)" as she joined virtually a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The premier said, "Measures taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (in reducing risks of disasters) is an example for not only Bangladesh, but for any disaster-prone area in the world."