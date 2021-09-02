Physical classes for medical students tentatively from 13 Sept

Medical students will begin to attend classes physically from 13 September, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday.

The decision was made to open all medical colleges and universities with classes tentatively set to begin from 13 September, he said during a press briefing at the ministry.

The date can be changed by one or two days, he added, reports Jagonews24.com.

Around 1.5 lakh students are studying at different government and private medical colleges and nursing institutes. Their onsite education has remained halted for one-and-a-half years due to Covid-19 restrictions, although online classes continued, the minister said.

Education systems of many countries, including Bangladesh, suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic deteriorated.