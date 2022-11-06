Over 12 lakh students expected to sit for HSC exams from Sunday

Education

UNB
06 November, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:57 am

Related News

Over 12 lakh students expected to sit for HSC exams from Sunday

UNB
06 November, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:57 am
HSC, equivalent exams result 2020
Representational image. Photo: File Photo

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session 2021-2022 will begin across the country Sunday with the Bangla first paper.

More than 12.03 lakh students are expected to take the tests at 2,649 centres, from 9,181 institutions under 11 education boards; among them, there are 622,796 male students and 580,611 female students.

According to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, written HSC exams will begin on November 6 and will continue till December 13. Practical exams will be held from December 15 to 22.

The exams will be held from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

All coaching centres across Bangladesh will remain closed till December 14 during the exams.

Also, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on the movement of anyone except HSC examinees and exam officials, within 200 yards of test centres in the capital.

The DMP announced the new step in a statement Thursday.

The public will be completely barred from travelling within 200 yards of test centres to ensure "proper and lawful" exams, according to DMP Commissioner Khandker Gulam Faruq.

The order will remain in force until the end of the exams.

Bangladesh / Top News

HSC / HSC exam / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed health management system

27m | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

27m | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

18h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

10h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

10h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

10h | Videos
Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together