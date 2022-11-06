Over 12 lakh students expected to sit for HSC exams from Sunday

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session 2021-2022 will begin across the country Sunday with the Bangla first paper.

More than 12.03 lakh students are expected to take the tests at 2,649 centres, from 9,181 institutions under 11 education boards; among them, there are 622,796 male students and 580,611 female students.

According to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, written HSC exams will begin on November 6 and will continue till December 13. Practical exams will be held from December 15 to 22.

The exams will be held from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

All coaching centres across Bangladesh will remain closed till December 14 during the exams.

Also, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on the movement of anyone except HSC examinees and exam officials, within 200 yards of test centres in the capital.

The DMP announced the new step in a statement Thursday.

The public will be completely barred from travelling within 200 yards of test centres to ensure "proper and lawful" exams, according to DMP Commissioner Khandker Gulam Faruq.

The order will remain in force until the end of the exams.