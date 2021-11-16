Outsiders discouraged to enter DU campus 

Education

TBS Report 
16 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Outsiders discouraged to enter DU campus

Authorities on Tuesday discouraged outsiders from entering the Dhaka University (DU) premises citing security reasons. 

"The number of students has increased while their campus area has shrunk," DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said while addressing the press.

"The nation will suffer a great loss if the campus is not safe for the students and we cannot education-friendly environment no longer remains,"  said Rabbani. 

He further said outsiders may come to campus if necessary and alumni may also visit on holidays or in need. 

"However, we urge outsiders not to come on campus unnecessarily," he added. 

Proctor Rabbani said the university campus should not be used as a park or recreational destination. 

Over the past few weeks, a section of students in collaboration with the police and DU authorities are conducting regular raids to control the movement of heavy vehicles on the campus roads and entry of outsiders.
 

