Outcome based education helps sustain economic development: Experts  

Outcome based education has helped to achieve clarity, problem assessment and sustainability of economic development, said experts.

The government has tried to implement this strategy to promote employability skills among students from primary level, the experts added, while addressing an event titled "Outcome Based education for O level and A level teachers."

The Dhaka School of Economics' (DScE) Entrepreneurial Economists Club and the Averroes International School jointly organised the programme on Sunday.

The academic environment needs to be improved further by academicians but not internal stake holders like the 3rd and 4th grade employees and section officers because of which students may suffer, commented the experts.

The keynote speaker – Dr Mani Tyagi, associate professor at KIET Ghaziabad, Delhi, India – described how organising school programmes and instructional efforts around the clearly defined outcomes.

The introductory remarks were given by Principal Mohammad Anisur Rahaman Shohagh, The Averroes International School, and argued that students can understand what they expect, and teachers can understand what they need to demonstrate throughout the course with the help of outcome based education.

Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali, economist, academician, entrepreneurial and IT expert, appreciated the move towards outcome based education.

Dr Kripa Shanker Gupta, director-Karnataka, the Federation of Education Leaders and Administrators, corporate trainer, Faculty Developer, Mind Reprogrammer, Advisor was the special guest.

Bholanath Dutta, IAF Veteran, Founder & President of MTC Global, attended as chief guest.

Among others, designated discussant was Daila Nowrin, vice principal of The Averroes International School, Sara Tasneem, and Rehana Parvin, assistant professor of Dhaka School of Economics. Prof Dr Enamul Haque, honorary head of Chemistry, The Averroes International School, also spoke in the programme.