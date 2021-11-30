Orientation held for BUFT-EPB Post-Graduate Diploma programmes

An orientation programme for the participants of the BUFT-EPB Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) programmes was held in the BUFT Multipurpose Hall on 28 November.

Md Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary (export), Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh (GoB), was the chief guest at the event, while Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, director general-2, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), GoB was present as the special guest at the programme.

Prof Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), chaired the session.

Muzaffar U Siddique, founder chairman, board of trustees, BUFT, joined the programme online from the USA as the chief patron.

Prof Dr Ayub Nabi Khan, pro-vice-chancellor, BUFT, Md Mamunur Rashid, joint secretary, SDP, BGMEA and Mostafa Jamal Pasha, director, BKMEA also spoke at the event.

Treasurer, deans, officials of BUFT and 105 course participants were present at the program.

Md Rafiquzzaman, registrar, BUFT, ended the session with a vote of thanks.