Orientation held for BUFT-EPB Post-Graduate Diploma programmes

Education

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 12:11 pm

Related News

Orientation held for BUFT-EPB Post-Graduate Diploma programmes

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 12:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An orientation programme for the participants of the BUFT-EPB Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) programmes was held in the BUFT Multipurpose Hall on 28 November. 

Md Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary (export), Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh (GoB), was the chief guest at the event, while Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, director general-2, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), GoB was present as the special guest at the programme. 

Prof Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), chaired the session. 

Muzaffar U Siddique, founder chairman, board of trustees, BUFT, joined the programme online from the USA as the chief patron. 

Prof Dr Ayub Nabi Khan, pro-vice-chancellor, BUFT, Md Mamunur Rashid, joint secretary, SDP, BGMEA and Mostafa Jamal Pasha, director, BKMEA also spoke at the event. 

Treasurer, deans, officials of BUFT and 105 course participants were present at the program. 

Md Rafiquzzaman, registrar, BUFT, ended the session with a vote of thanks.

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) / EPB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

2h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

1h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says