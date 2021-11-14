Only 2.56% pass DU ‘Cha’ unit admission test

14 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 03:28 pm

Only 258 examinees achieved pass marks against the 135 vacant seats

Over 97% of the candidates have failed the undergraduate admission test of Dhaka University's (DU) "Cha" unit for the 2020-21 academic session under the Faculty of Fine Arts.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Akhtaruzzaman announced the results during a press briefing held at the university campus on Sunday afternoon.

Some 15,495 students applied while 10,065 students attended the exam.

Among them, only 258 examinees achieved pass marks against the 135 vacant seats.

The pass rate stood at 2.56%.

The results can be viewed on the university website (www.admission.eis.du.ac.bd) or via SMS on any mobile operator service.

All the students who have passed the admission test will have to fill up the detailed form and subject preference form on the admission test website from 16 to 23 November.

Examinees who have passed the various quotas will have to collect the quota form from the dean's office of the Faculty of Fine Arts between 16 to 22 November and fill it up properly and submit it to the same office within that time.

Applications can be submitted to the dean's office from November 16 to 22 November paying a fee fixed by the university authorities.

The admission test of DU's "Cha '' unit was held on 9 October in eight divisional cities across the country.

