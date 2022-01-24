NSU holds orientation for newly enrolled students 

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 06:01 pm

North South University (NSU) organised virtual orientation for newly enrolled students of Spring Semester 2022 on Monday.

The newly enrolled students take part in the introductory programme in a virtual way, reads a press release. 

More than 17,000 students have got the opportunity to get admission in the graduate (honors) courses in 16 departments of the four schools of the university and around 69 students have been awarded merit-based scholarships based on their previous outstanding results and admission test results. 

The virtual orientation programme was broadcasted live on North South University's Official Facebook page.

Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, North South University was present as the Chief Guest. NSU alumni Fariah Mahzabeen, Assistant Professor of Technology, Aviation and Technology Department, College of Engineering, San Jose State University, USA was present as the Guest Speaker. 

Yasmin Kamal, NSU Board of Trustees member, was present as the guest of honor. 

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of North South University chaired the event. The programme was moderated by Jamil Ahmed, TV Presenter & Director - Public Relations Office, NSU.

