Nowfel urges students to acquire life-oriented, practical skills

Deputy Minister for education, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, urged students to acquire life-oriented and practical skills to prepare themselves for the job market.

"Our agriculture-based economy is turning into an industry-based one but we have a huge shortage of skilled workers. As a result, we have to depend on foreign workers while thousands of our university graduates remain unemployed," he said on Sunday, addressing the second convocation of Southern University Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Nowfel, on behalf of the university's chancellor President Abdul Hamid, presided over the programme, while eminent computer scientist and author, Professor Mohammad Kaykobad, delivered the convocation speech.

Chairman of the university's board of trustees, Khalilur Rahman, and Vice-chancellor Md Mozammel Haque, among others, were present at the event.

"None of the employers now appoint based only on academic certificates; they also want to have skilled manpower. We must recognise that," the deputy minister said.

Suggesting that students analyse the profiles of foreign nationals working in Bangladesh, he advised students to grow like them and become global-standard professionals.

7,853 students were awarded degrees at the event that took place at the permanent campus of the university in the port city's Arefin Nagar. 10 received the Chancellor's Award, 39 the Vice-Chancellor's Award, 38 the Dean's Award, and 9 got the Academic Excellence recognition.

"We have few natural resources but have talented people. The university helped you sharpen your talents. I hope you will properly utilise your learning. You have to add value to the country, like they have in Japan and Korea," Professor Kaykobad said, addressing the students.

"With your contributions, Bangladesh will be a prosperous country," he said.

Founded in 2002, Southern University Bangladesh runs 9 departments under 3 faculties, at which around 4,500 students are currently studying.