No JSC, JDC exams from now on

The examinations for Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) for the 2022 and 2023 sessions have been cancelled, and the two exams will no longer be held as the government has moved to implement the new curriculum



A press release, signed by Deputy Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education DivisionAkther Unnisa Shiuly, confirmed this on Monday.



"No provision was kept for holding the JSC, JDC or board exams in line with the 'National Curriculum Outline-2021', in hence the decision to suspend the exams (JSC, JDC) can be considered," the release said.



Apart from this, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the decision, it added.

