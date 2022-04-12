Next year's SSC, HSC on shortened syllabus again

Next year's Secondary School Certificate and its equivalent Dakhil exams, along with the Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent Alim exams will be held on shortened syllabus, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said.

"Due to the educational institutions' closure amid the pandemic, the students would get almost half the amount of physical classes they would usually get. So, the education ministry has decided to hold the 2023 examinations on the same shortened syllabus as 2022," Dr Dipu Moni said during a press briefing at the secretariat on Tuesday (12 April).

The SSC examinations of 2023 are set to be held in April and HSC examinations are set to be held in June.