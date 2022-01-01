New book distribution programme kicks off

This year, over 4.17 crore students are supposed to receive over 34.70 crore free books

Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

New book distribution programme has started across the country including the capital on Saturday, the first day of the New Year 2022 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the book distribution programme on 30 December. 

Students in some schools received new books on Saturday without any 'Book Festival' like the previous two years due to covid.

The PM inaugurated the book distribution programme virtually at a programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on 30 December after which some students received books from Education Minister Dipu Moni and state minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

This year, the books will be distributed for one week at different times and days instead of the same day.       

This year, over 4.17 crore students are supposed to receive over 34.70 crore free books.

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) sources told TBS that they could complete printing of 175 lakh of the secondary books out of the total 25 crore by 29 December. Of these total books, a release order was issued for 20 crore books until that day.

Seeking anonymity, one NCTB official informed that it would take another one week to complete the printing of secondary level books. But the printing of the primary level books has been completed.

NCTB book distribution controller (additional) Saidur Rahman said the admission process in the educational institutions would continue for the whole month of January and classes would start from 01 February. The secondary level books would reach 20 days before the classes start.

Comments

