National idea competition “IdeaStrom” held at UIU

Education

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 08:10 pm

National idea competition “IdeaStrom” held at UIU

United International University Robotics Club has organised two days national online idea competition titled 'IdeaStorm-2021'.

School, college and universities students from all over the country participated in the competition through two categories with universities participating in the senior section and schools and colleges competing in the junior section, said a UIU press release.

A total of 91 teams participated in the senior section and 43 teams in the junior section of the competition.

From the junior section, team EcoKnowMe of Notre Dame College became champion of the pool with team Wastech from Adamjee Cantonment College becoming the first runner up and team ASHAA from Viqarunnisa Noon School & College becoming the second runner up.

From the senior section, team ABSOLUTE DUO from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology became champions of the pool with team Brain Tweezers from the University of Dhaka becoming the first runner-up and team Shobdo-Kolpo-Drum from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology becoming the second runnerup.

The winners were given total prize money of BDT 90,000 where BDT 20,000, BDT 15000 and BDT 10,000 were given to the champions, 1st and 2nd runner up from each category.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

