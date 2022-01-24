Mitsubishi Corporation Scholarship introduced at DU

Country Representative of Mitsubishi Corporation Bangladesh Myungho Lee handed over a cheque for Tk7.80 lakh to the Vice-Chancellor of DU Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman today January 24, 2022 at the Vice-Chancellor’s office to introduce this scholarship. Photo: Courtesy
Country Representative of Mitsubishi Corporation Bangladesh Myungho Lee handed over a cheque for Tk7.80 lakh to the Vice-Chancellor of DU Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman today January 24, 2022 at the Vice-Chancellor's office to introduce this scholarship. Photo: Courtesy

'Mitsubishi Corporation Scholarship' has been introduced at the Department of Japanese Studies of Dhaka University (DU).

To formally introduce the scholarship, Country Representative of Mitsubishi Corporation Bangladesh Myungho Lee handed over a cheque for Tk7.80 lakh to the Vice-Chancellor of DU Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman at the Vice-Chancellor's office on Monday.

Three meritorious students of the Department of Japanese Studies of DU have been awarded the Mitsubishi Corporation Scholarship this year. Each student will get Tk2.60 lakh as the scholarship money.  

Awardees of the 2022 scholarship are  Mubin Khan Afridi, Mehedi Hasan and Tanzila Jahan.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of DU Professor  Dr  Zia Rahman, Chairman of the Department of Japanese Studies Dr Abdullah-Al-Mamun, Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker and Assistant Manager of Mitsubishi Corporation Keisuke Yamada were present on this occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr  Md Akhtaruzzaman, at the time, expressed his gratitude to the Mitsubishi Corporation authorities for providing scholarships to the meritorious DU students.

Terming Japan as one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh, DU VC hoped that the friendly ties shared by the people of the two countries will be strengthened further in future.

