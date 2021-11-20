Minimum age made 6 for grade one admission 

Education

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:05 pm

Related News

Minimum age made 6 for grade one admission 

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:05 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

From now on children aged below six will not be able to apply for admission to grade one in government schools across the country.  

This will be effective from the academic year 2022.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), under the education ministry, imposed the restriction in light of the National Education Policy 2010.

A revised notification was issued by the DSHE in this regard on Thursday.

Meanwhile, online application for admission in different schools of the country will begin from 25 November and continue till 8 December. 

Lotteries will be organised for both government and private schools, and for both secondary and higher secondary levels.

Selling admission forms, conducting lottery and publishing result will be done through state-owned telecom company Teletalk.

The admission policy will include online admissions and lottery system. 

Admission forms of all schools are being sold online considering the Covid-19 situation.

The lottery system is being availed for higher secondary level for the first time.

Lottery for government schools will be held on 15 December and the date for private schools is 19 December.

Students selected in the lottery for grade one to nine in government schools will be admitted from 16 to 23 December. 

Students from the waiting list can be admitted between 28 to 30 December.

Meanwhile, students selected from the private school lottery will be admitted between 21 to 26 December. 

The ones from the waiting list will be admitted from 26 to 30 December.

This year, the admission form for each private school cost Tk200. Government schools charged Tk170.

However, the price of next year's admission form has been reduced due to the pandemic. 

Tk110 has been fixed for applying to five schools simultaneously. Thereby, reducing the application fee for each school to Tk22.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / Bangladesh / Primary Education / Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  