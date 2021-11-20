Minimum age made 6 for grade one admission 

From now on children aged below six will not be able to apply for admission to grade one in government schools across the country.

This will be effective from the academic year 2022.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), under the education ministry, imposed the restriction in light of the National Education Policy 2010.

A revised notification was issued by the DSHE in this regard on Thursday.

Meanwhile, online application for admission in different schools of the country will begin from 25 November and continue till 8 December.

Lotteries will be organised for both government and private schools, and for both secondary and higher secondary levels.

Selling admission forms, conducting lottery and publishing result will be done through state-owned telecom company Teletalk.

The admission policy will include online admissions and lottery system.

Admission forms of all schools are being sold online considering the Covid-19 situation.

The lottery system is being availed for higher secondary level for the first time.

Lottery for government schools will be held on 15 December and the date for private schools is 19 December.

Students selected in the lottery for grade one to nine in government schools will be admitted from 16 to 23 December.

Students from the waiting list can be admitted between 28 to 30 December.

Meanwhile, students selected from the private school lottery will be admitted between 21 to 26 December.

The ones from the waiting list will be admitted from 26 to 30 December.

This year, the admission form for each private school cost Tk200. Government schools charged Tk170.

However, the price of next year's admission form has been reduced due to the pandemic.

Tk110 has been fixed for applying to five schools simultaneously. Thereby, reducing the application fee for each school to Tk22.

