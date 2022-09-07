Midday meal for primary students from next year

Education

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:04 pm

Related News

Midday meal for primary students from next year

The project was last active during the Covid-19 pandemic before coming to a halt in December 2020

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government is working to resume providing midday meals for primary school students within next year, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain today.

"A feasibility study has been conducted in this regard and the programme will resume in due time," said Zakir Hossain at a press conference on Wednesday (7 September) in the capital.

The project was last active during the Covid-19 pandemic before coming to a halt in December 2020.

School meals taken away when they are needed most

School administrators and many others observed that the continuation of the project was required more than ever amid the pandemic. Free food from school was evidently the reason for coming to classes, they noted.

World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO said the school feeding had positive effects on education-related indicators and in improving the nutrition status of the future generation. The agencies advocated for expanding the outreach of the programme.

After the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, the government started to give school children milk powder in some impoverished areas. In 1993, the food-for-schooling programme was launched officially, offering young learners rice, pulses and cash.

Vitamin-enriched biscuits replaced these items after 2000.

In 2002, a larger school feeding programme was launched for flood-affected families in Jashore as an emergency response. In 2010, with the assistance of the World Food Programme, the programme was initiated at the national level and continued until 2014.

From 2014 to 2021, the project was extended multiple times.

The primary and mass education ministry spent Tk4,991 crore on the feeding programme from 2010 to 2021. Around 5 crore students have benefited from the school feeding programme since 1990, said ministry sources.

Children used to get cooked meals in 14 upazilas while kids elsewhere used to get vitamin-enriched biscuits weighing 75 grams.

Top News

Midday Meal / school feeding / resume

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

14m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

34m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

39m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

49m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 