MIC-Make It Count 2022: Conquest of thoughts and eloquence 

In the process of bringing the change our world desperately requires, numerous obstacles stand tall before us.

The present generation is starting to brave the consequences of aeons of fallacies made in moulding the world we live in.

This encounter calls for a revolutionary platform, open for the future leaders of this world to express their opinions, thoughts and the rectifications they wish to bring about.

Sailor Presents MIC-Make It Count 2022 in Association with Yamaha Motorcycles Bangladesh, organised by BUP Career Club has succeeded in providing the platform for minds that resonate with the vision of tomorrow, reads a press release issued in this regard.

BUP Career Club, one of the most prominent clubs of the institution, was founded on 7 January 2015 by Asif Ahmed Tonmoy.

Since its inception, it has been dedicated to assisting young individuals and building lives that prosper in professional and personal aspects.

With that vision, BUP Career Club introduced MIC-Make It Count, a public speaking competition, envisioned to be the stage sought by thoughts that can make a difference.

The first season of MIC-Make It Count was an intra-BUP event held in 2017.

In 2020, when the devastating pandemic created a barrier for the expression of opinions that truly mattered, MIC-Make It Count became the outlet for unheard voices and unsaid perspectives.

This year, MIC-Make It Count has returned on a national scale with the aim to set forth the game-changers in today's time.

With over 350 participants hailing from 25 institutions all over the country, MIC-Make It Count 2022 initiated its journey to present significant and relevant opinions.

The initiative was supported by Sailor as the title sponsor and Yamaha Motorcycles as the co-sponsor.

Jamuna TV served as the media partner, CodersTrust Bangladesh as youth engagement partner, HBD Services as youth exchange partner, Lovello as ice-cream partner and The Financial Express as e-news partner.

Besides, The Daily Ittefaq and The Business Standard as print media partners.

The first round challenged participants to put forward their stance on contemporary issues affecting our nation. They had to compose their point of view in a video of two minutes, highlighting their perspective on the most pertinent problems of the country.

Total 75 participants succeeded in this trial and moved forward to the next round. The Second Round, also a video submission round, was structured to bring out the innovative side of our orators by putting their storytelling abilities to the test.

They were given an unfinished story to complete utilising their own creative prowess. 33 participants managed to conquer this round and reach the Third Round, designed to test their objectivity and sense of judgement. "Heads & Tails," where the speakers took the stage to speak for and against an issue, was the most arduous level of this competition, but 15 participants gracefully braved the challenge and finally reached the Grand Finale.

The Grand Finale was the ultimate test for the most skilled orators in the country.

It was devised to propel our participants to divulge what truly inspires them. The finalists were provided with two themes: A Cause You Care About and A Change You Want To See In This World. The orators expressed their individual thoughts about the world and society in the most eloquent ways.

Not only were they judged for their efficiency, but the exemplary judges graciously made the effort to constructively criticise our finalists and assist them in becoming better presenters.

The judges were: Ghulam Sumdany Don, chief inspirational officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy; Mohammad Abdul Akher, head of sales, Citi Bangladesh; Saqlain Morshed, brand and communications lead, Shikho; and, Md Saeeduzzaman, head of marketing, Sailor.

MIC-Make It Count 2022 also consisted of two enlightening workshops for the development of orators around the country. Solaiman Shukhon, chief public officer at Nagad, was invited to the first workshop to share his experience in the art of public speaking.

The second workshop presented Md Ataul Goni Osmani, country director at CodersTrust Bangladesh, to educate speakers on the importance of diverse skill development.

After an exciting competition, the victors finally emerged.

Ayman Sabit of Bangladesh University of Professionals was crowned the Champion of MIC-Make It Count 2022 and endowed the rightful prize of Tk50,000.

The 1st Runners Up was Shahriar Zahid Mormo of Bangladesh University of Professionals who took home Tk30,000 as his reward.

Marjuka Ahmed Chowdhury of Bangladesh University of Professionals bagged the position of 2nd Runners Up and secured Tk20,000 for her excellent performance.

Sadekin Haider Mozumder of North South University and Sadat Al Abrar of Bangladesh University of Professionals respectively were the Honourable Mentions, each accepting Tk10,000 as the reward.

In the words of Raiyan Rahman, President of BUP Career Club, "MIC-Make It Count 2022 is a glowing example of our commitment to bringing about meaningful changes for a better tomorrow."

By providing young minds with the opportunity to express their thoughts, MIC-Make It Count 2022 validates their concerns regarding the haphazard world they live in.

Such competitions are timelessly pivotal to substantial development in every respect. The future is in the reflection of today's voices. It is imperative that these voices are heard and amplified, and this is what platforms like MIC- Make It Count stand for.