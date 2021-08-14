MBBS, BDS courses expected to resume from 21 August

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 yesterday approved the resumption of second-year and fifth-year classes of MBBS and BDS courses from 21 August.

According to a press release sent by the committee, they gave the approval on the 44th online meeting in response to a letter from the Health Education Department under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Signed by advisory committee chair Prof Mohammad Sahidullah, the release said, "The committee had initially agreed to start the class for these two sessions in compliance with health rules. These students have already been vaccinated with two doses."

The committee, however, instructed the Health Education Department to provide training on infection prevention to all students prior to the start of the classes, ensure proper use of protective equipment in the hospital ward classes, and arrange for the treatment of infected students and isolation and quarantine for their classmates.