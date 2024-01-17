Madrasha-polytechnics too will be shut if temp falls below 10°C

Education

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:51 pm

Related News

Madrasha-polytechnics too will be shut if temp falls below 10°C

The new directives come following in the footsteps of the government’s earlier decision to shut primary and secondary educational institutions if temperature falls below 10°C.

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has instructed Dakhil and Ibtedayi madrashas across the country if the daytime temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius.

The Directorate of Madrasha Education (DME) has issued a directive in this regard today (17 January).

Apart from this, an order of the has also ordered the closure of 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a similar directive, the Directorate of Technical Education has also announced that all government polytechnic institutes and government technical schools and colleges across the country will be shut if temperature falls below 10°C threshold. 

The new directives come following in the footsteps of the government's earlier decision to shut primary and secondary educational institutions if temperature falls below 10°C.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / Bangladesh / closure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

2h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

3h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

3h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

5h | Videos