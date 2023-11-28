Lottery results of secondary school admissions published

Education

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Lottery results of secondary school admissions published

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 06:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The results of the lottery for admissions to both public and private secondary schools throughout the country have been released. 

Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury unveiled the results at the International Mother Language Institute on Tuesday (28 November), reads a press release of the education ministry.

Students can access their results through SMS on their mobile phones. To receive the results via SMS on Teletalk mobile phones, users need to type GSA <Space> Result <Space> User ID and send it to 16222.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The results will also be available online. Students, guardians, and educational institution heads can check the digital lottery results at http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.

Commencing on 24 October, the application window for the lottery remained open until 14 November. However, the deadline was later extended to 18 November.
 

Top News

Secondary school admission / Lottery / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

2h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

3h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

4h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

1h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

3h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

7h | TBS World