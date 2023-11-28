Lottery results of secondary school admissions published

The results of the lottery for admissions to both public and private secondary schools throughout the country have been released.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury unveiled the results at the International Mother Language Institute on Tuesday (28 November), reads a press release of the education ministry.

Students can access their results through SMS on their mobile phones. To receive the results via SMS on Teletalk mobile phones, users need to type GSA <Space> Result <Space> User ID and send it to 16222.

The results will also be available online. Students, guardians, and educational institution heads can check the digital lottery results at http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.

Commencing on 24 October, the application window for the lottery remained open until 14 November. However, the deadline was later extended to 18 November.

