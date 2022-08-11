Letter to VC of CU to call syndicate meeting

Education

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Four members of Chittagong University's syndicate have sent a letter to Vice Chancellor Prof Shireen Akhter, president of the syndicate, to call a syndicate meeting.

The letter was given to Prof Shireen Akhter on Wednesday. Syndicate members Prof Mohammad Mahibul Aziz, Prof AKM Mainul Haque Miazi, Prof Mohammad Nasim Hasan, and Prof Kazi SM Khsrul Alam Quddusi, signed the letter.

As per rules, syndicate meetings are to be held every three months, but no meeting was held even in the last five months.

It is mentioned in the letter that according to Section 26(1) of the Chittagong University Act, 1973, the university syndicate is responsible for the general management and supervision of various activities, affairs, and properties of the university as the Executive Council of the University.

"No general meeting of the syndicate was held in the last five months. As far as we know, important discussions and decisions are required on the overall affairs of the university," read the letter.

Prof Shireen Akhter said, "The admission tests are to be held soon. The general meeting will be held immediately after the admission tests."

