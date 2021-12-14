Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

The deadline to apply for the 2022 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program in the US is 21 December.

US Embassy Dhaka on Tuesday announced the date in a Facebook post.

According to the embassy's website, the fully funded US Department of State flagship exchange programme provides grants to Bangladeshi scholars to conduct post-doctoral research and/or teach at US institutions from an academic semester to a full academic year.

Experienced Bangladeshi professionals, university faculty members, and researchers at think-tanks and relevant governmental and non-governmental organisations with 10 years or more professional experience are invited to apply.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program is one of the most prestigious scholarships in higher education in the United States, which provides Fulbright scholarships to 1,800 foreign students from 155 countries each year who wish to pursue a postgraduate or PhD degree.

The scholarship is usually provided to applicants working in government and non-government organisations, including young faculty members of the university, junior to mid-level officials of research institutes, NGOs.

Applicants can apply for subjects like medical science, education policy, public health, biology, physics, chemistry, social sciences, history, literature, pharmacy, MBA, economics and many more.

Many universities offer this scholarship, including Harvard University, Stanford University, Columbia University, MIT, Georgia Tech, and the University of Michigan.

Fifty-three Nobel laureates and six Pulitzer Prize winners are among the recipients of these scholarships.

Also the 2022 Fulbright Visiting Scholar awards for six- to nine-month research grants beginning in September next year.

