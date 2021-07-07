Kindergarten founder resorts to homeopathy

Hafizur Rahman, founder and former headmaster of Abdur Rahman Adarsha Academy, a kindergarten in the Hazarikati area of Tala upazila, has become a homoeopath after the permanent closure of his institution amid the pandemic.

In 2021, he established the school for students – from playgroup to class five. The school ran smoothly until Covid-19 hit the country in March last year.

"There were 193 students and nine teachers in my school. The school has been closed for one and a half years. All the teachers have changed their profession. Some are giving private tuition to students, while some are working as salespersons," said Hafizur.

"We have not got any help from the government. Teachers of private schools are now passing days in hardship," he added.

Teachers like Hafizur would spread the light of education among students in classrooms, but many of them have now ended up as sales representatives, homoeopaths and even day labourers.

This is how the pandemic onslaught has put 415 teachers of 80 private kindergartens in Satkhira in a tight spot, leaving them with no option but to choose other means to make a living over the last one and half years.

Parvez Hossain, former assistant teacher of the school, has taken a job at a tea company as a sales representative. He is also selling rice husk.

"It is uncertain when schools will reopen. My parents are ill. My family is in a serious financial crisis. I am the only bread earner in my family," he said.

"The government is not giving us any support. I am not getting a loan for my business either. I urge the government to help us in this crisis," Parvez added.

According to the office of district primary education, there were 158 private kindergartens with 6,600 students and 790 teachers in the seven upazilas of Satkhira before the pandemic.

Of them, only 78 are still in a partial operation by taking classes online.

Satkhira Pre-Cadet School is still continuing its operation amid the pandemic. But more than 21% of its students have already dropped out.

Its founder Anisur Rahim said, "On 12 June, the school's half-yearly examinations ended. We took the exams after sending question papers and answer sheets to students' houses.

"Out of 300 students of the school, 235 participated in the first term examination. The remaining students have dropped out."

Satkhira District Primary Education Officer Ruhul Amin said, "We have no control over these private educational institutions. They are run on private initiatives. We only provide them with books."

He said, "Half of the district's private educational institutions have been closed due to Covid-19. Some schools in the town areas have launched online classes. Out of 158 such institutions, 78 are now in operation. The rest have been closed by the school authorities."

The primary education officer said students of the closed kindergartens are getting admitted to nearby government primary schools and madrasas. The government has made the admission process easier as it does not require any paperwork for admission.

Some students have become victims of child marriage and some have gone to work elsewhere to help their families, he added.

