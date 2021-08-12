KCT, BUFT sign MoU for collaboration 

Education

TBS Report 
12 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:18 pm

A virtual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held for education collaboration between Anna University Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) in India and BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) today.  

BUFT Founder Chairman of Board of Trustees Muzaffar U Siddique was present as the chief guest at the event, said a press release. 

BUFT VC and KCT Principal signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

Also present in the program were BUFT Vice-chancellor Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro VC Dr Ayub Nabi Khan, Treasurer Prof Dr Abdul Jalil as well as faculty members and officials from both institutions. 

 

