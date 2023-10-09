JU bans 'batch day', reunions; orders ending all programmes by 10pm

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have banned organising "batch day" and reunion programmes on campus.

Besides, they also ordered the ending of all programmes by 10:00pm.

The decision was made in a syndicate meeting held on 20 September, said an office order served on Monday (9 October) signed by acting registrar Abu Hasan.

"The university alumni from different departments and batches hold batch day and reunion programmes till midnight, which affects the academic environment on campus. Students also become involved in illicit activities, creating unrest and mayhem. So, the decisions were made to maintain the university's academic and administrative environment stable," the office order reads.

According to the order, alumni associations are allowed to hold events once every three years. Reunion and batch day programmes are strictly prohibited, however. No programmes will be permitted after 10:00pm. If any event is found to continue after 10:00 pm, the authorities will cut the power and the organisation will be blacklisted, preventing any future events.

Commenting on the issue, Proctor A S M Firoz-Ul-Hasan said, "Alumni come and leave the university after the ceremony. They don't stick around what happens next. Everyone should know that keeping an academically friendly environment for the current students is our first priority. Everyone should respect the new decision of the administration and we will work to implement it."