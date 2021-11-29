IUBAT students conduct community engagement sustainability program

The program was organized by a student organization IUBAT Earth Chapter under the guidance of IUBAT Institute of SDG Studies (IISS)

A community engagement sustainability program: Hygiene 1.0 was conducted in an Urban slum near IUBAT on 22 November 2021, states a press release.

The program was organized by a student organization IUBAT Earth Chapter under the guidance of IUBAT Institute of SDG Studies (IISS), collaborating with RCE Greater Dhaka. This program was concentrated on proper waste management in slum dwellers' introducing ideas: separating of decomposable and non-decomposable waste.

Two large recycle bins were initially set in the slum. The practice of waste separation will be monitored weekly by the students and community dialogues will be done with sector forums and city corporations for collection of the waste from the slum. The slum will be under the guidance of IUBAT for building waste management practice.

Honorable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hamida Akhtar Begum, Brig. Gen Dr Md Zahid Hossain took part in the event and encouraged the youth by giving valuable speech.