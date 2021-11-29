IUBAT students conduct community engagement sustainability program

Education

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 11:37 am

Related News

IUBAT students conduct community engagement sustainability program

The program was organized by a student organization IUBAT Earth Chapter under the guidance of IUBAT Institute of SDG Studies (IISS), collaborating with RCE Greater Dhaka. This program was concentrated on proper waste management in slum dwellers' introducing ideas: separating of decomposable and non-decomposable waste

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 11:37 am
The program was organized by a student organization IUBAT Earth Chapter under the guidance of IUBAT Institute of SDG Studies (IISS)
The program was organized by a student organization IUBAT Earth Chapter under the guidance of IUBAT Institute of SDG Studies (IISS)

A community engagement sustainability program: Hygiene 1.0 was conducted in an Urban slum near IUBAT on 22 November 2021, states a press release. 

The program was organized by a student organization IUBAT Earth Chapter under the guidance of IUBAT Institute of SDG Studies (IISS), collaborating with RCE Greater Dhaka. This program was concentrated on proper waste management in slum dwellers' introducing ideas: separating of decomposable and non-decomposable waste.

Two large recycle bins were initially set in the slum. The practice of waste separation will be monitored weekly by the students and community dialogues will be done with sector forums and city corporations for collection of the waste from the slum. The slum will be under the guidance of IUBAT for building waste management practice.

Honorable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hamida Akhtar Begum, Brig. Gen Dr Md Zahid Hossain took part in the event and encouraged the youth by giving valuable speech. 

 

IUBAT / Sustainability Program

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

16h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

16h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

16h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 