IUBAT holds seminar on 'Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking'

The College of Tourism and Hospitality Management of IUBAT held a seminar on "Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking" on Saturday.

Entrepreneurial leadership entails organising and motivating a group of people to work toward a common goal through innovation, risk management, capitalising on opportunities, and managing a dynamic organisational environment—entrepreneurship is being promoted among students of every discipline nationally and internationally.

The seminar began with a welcome Speech from the Chair of CTHM Shaikh Ershad Hossain, reads a press release.

Jeffrey D Senese, president of Saint Leo University in the USA, attended and delivered his speech as the guest speaker.

He discussed the role of entrepreneurial university leadership and shared his thoughts and experiences.

President Sense had also answered different questions asked by the participants.

The Vice-Chancellor of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology Prof Dr Abdur Rab chaired the seminar and shared his valuable views on Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking.

Faculty members, students, and researchers, local and international participants attended the seminar. Assistant Professor Md Yusuf Hossein Khan moderated the entire seminar, and Coordinator of CTHM.