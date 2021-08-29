IUBAT holds seminar on 'Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking'

Education

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 08:30 pm

Related News

IUBAT holds seminar on 'Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking'

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 08:30 pm
IUBAT holds seminar on &#039;Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking&#039;

The College of Tourism and Hospitality Management of IUBAT held a seminar on "Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking" on Saturday. 

Entrepreneurial leadership entails organising and motivating a group of people to work toward a common goal through innovation, risk management, capitalising on opportunities, and managing a dynamic organisational environment—entrepreneurship is being promoted among students of every discipline nationally and internationally. 

The seminar began with a welcome Speech from the Chair of CTHM Shaikh Ershad Hossain, reads a press release. 

Jeffrey D Senese, president of Saint Leo University in the USA, attended and delivered his speech as the guest speaker. 

He discussed the role of entrepreneurial university leadership and shared his thoughts and experiences. 

President Sense had also answered different questions asked by the participants. 

The Vice-Chancellor of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology Prof Dr Abdur Rab chaired the seminar and shared his valuable views on Entrepreneur Leadership Thinking.

Faculty members, students, and researchers, local and international participants attended the seminar. Assistant Professor Md Yusuf Hossein Khan moderated the entire seminar, and Coordinator of CTHM. 

IUBAT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs