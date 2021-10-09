IUBAT holds orientation programme for students of fall 2021 intake

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) warmly received fresh students of fall 2021 through an orientation programme on Tuesday.

During the event, the faculty members introduced themselves and provided details on the university's education and service delivery system, said a press release.

The programme introduced IUBAT's vision, mission, code of conduct, library, career services, and other facilities to the fresh students.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab, presided over the programme where pro-vice chancellor, treasurer, deans, registrar, chairs, coordinators, faculty members, and other university officials were present.