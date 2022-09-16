IUBAT holds Initiation Program for students of Fall 2022

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has received fresher students for Fall 2022 through an initiation program on Thursday at the open auditorium of the university.

During the program, the freshmen were briefed on the academic system, teaching-learning environment, and services and facilities of the university, read a media release.

Chairs, coordinators, first-semester teachers, and administrative heads were introduced to them.

IUBAT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdur Rab presided over the program while he, the Pro-VC, and the treasurer offered suggestions to make the student's academic journey at IUBAT enjoyable and effective.