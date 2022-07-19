IUBAT holds convocation 2022

The sixth convocation of IUBAT—International University of Business Agriculture and Technology was held on 19 July 2022 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Dhaka.

Over two thousand qualifying students have been awarded bachelor's and master's degrees through this convocation. IUBAT Founder Gold Medal was awarded to four students who secured 4.00 out of 4.00 all through their study period, reads a press release.

In the convocation, graduation was conferred in the agriculture, business, electrical and electronic, civil, computer, mechanical, economics, tourism and hospitality, and nursing subjects.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, presided over the convocation and conferred degrees as the representative of the honorable President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The Convocation Speaker was Prof Dr Kakha Shengelia, President of Caucasus University, USA and Chairman of the Board, International Association of University Presidents (IAUP), USA. Mr Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of Bangladesh and Justice J F W Phillips, Honorary Consul for Finland, UK were special guests.

Zubier Alim, Chairman of IUBAT Board of Trustees highlighted the history and achievements of non-government universities in Bangladesh that was paved by establishment of IUBAT. He congratulated the new graduates and urged them to work for excellence of the motherland through hard work and honesty.

In the presidential speech, Dr Dipu Moni stated that the mystery of IUBAT success is its dedication for quality education. She stated that IUBAT is implementing Knowledge Based Area Development: A Step Towards Community Self-Reliance (KBAD) program under which the university aspires to produce at least one professional graduate from each village of Bangladesh. Admission to the university is open for all even under financial assistance. Under this program, the university has students from all district and from 530 Upazila of Bangladesh. This is a worthwhile program without any doubt.

She highlighted the contribution of father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman in independence of the country and the nation. She added that the present Awami League Government has increased investment in education and have established many science based universities in the country. She said that despite a lot of hurdles, present government has mad remarkable progress in developing digital country and in making Bangladesh a middle income country.

Convocation Speaker Kakha Shengelia emphasized that knowledge is the driver of 21st century knowledge-based society and integrity is one of the most important resources of the world. He urged the new graduates to be aware of the unlimited opportunities and unprecedented challenges of the 4th industrial revolution. He congratulated the new graduates, expressed delight to join the convocation and looks forward to work together with IUBAT for a better world. He urged the graduates not to forget the contribution of their parents, their faculty and the society in their success.

Special Guest Julian Phillips praised the initiative of IUBAT Founder Dr M A Miyan and the continuous growth of IUBAT. He stated that his son Leo Phillips was a short-term visiting fellow at IUBAT that contributed to his professional career. He Expressed gratitude for that. He shared his experience of visiting IUBAT and meeting with the Founder of IUBAT.

Address of welcome was offered by IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab and Vote of Thanks was offered by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhter Begum. In the address of welcome, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rab highlighted the university theme of producing at least one professional graduate from each village of Bangladesh and appraised about the achievements and success of graduates in job and entrepreneurial activities.

The valedictory speech was delivered by civil engineering gold medalist graduate Mr Abu Bakar Siddique.

IUBAT was established in 1991 as the first non-government university of Bangladesh by Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan who was Professor of Dhaka University and Director of Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration.