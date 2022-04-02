IUB hosts SETS Fest 2022 celebrating students’ return to campus

The School of Engineering, Technology & Sciences (SETS) at IUB hosted the first-ever SETS Fest 2022 to celebrate the academic life of returning from online to offline after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme was organised to re-introduce the new and returning students to university life, re-acclimating them to campus surroundings, recreate an environment where students will again get the opportunity to interact face to face with their peers as well as their respective faculty members and rediscover their passion, reads a press release.

In his speech to the students before the musical show, IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan said, "I'm really glad that university life has shifted from online to offline again. During the challenging time of the pandemic, IUB has worked to make improvements to its campus experience for the students. As you return back to physical classes remember that everyone has the collective responsibility to keep themselves and others safe."

IUB SETS Dean Prof Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, who hosted the programme, said, "The decision to reopen the campus was much needed as it is high time we put ourselves together and build a better relationship between the students and faculty members of SETS."

Member of IUB Board of Trustees and e-CAB President Javed Hosein, MD of Dhansiri Communications Limited Shomi Kaiser, BASIS President and CEO of Team Creative Russell T Ahmed, BACCO President and MD of Digicon Technologies Ltd Wahid Sharif, Vice President of DigiCon Telecommunication Ltd Ahmed Anwar Hasan, and Founder and Chairman of ADN Telecom Limited Asif Mahmood also spoke the programme among others.

Rock band "Warfaze" and new generation Bangla rock "Ashes" performed at the SETS IUB Fest.

Before "Warfaze" and "Ashes", who performed some of their most popular numbers, there were musical performances by several groups of students from the engineering school of IUB.