IUB hosts career talk by Robi

The Office of Career Guidance and Placement (CGP) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) conducted a webinar on career talk.

The webinar discussed CV writing, interview skills, tips and tools to prepare for a job interview.

The CDP department held the webinar titled 'Get Employed–Make Yourself Job Ready', under the Career Enrichment Program on Thursday, reads a press release.

The session was conducted by Mohammad Maruful Alam Chowdhury, vice president at HR Business Partnering and Digital Operations of Robi Axiata Limited.

Referring to his own life experience, he said that those who have a low CGPA can also get a good job through various skill development.

He added that every student in the job market is like a product, the better the quality of the job market, the more valuable it is.

He gives guidance on how to write a CV, how to present oneself in the oral exam and how a job seeker should be fully prepared in the world of competition.

Mohammad Naimuzzaman Director and Sharmeen Islam, Assistant Director, IUB were present during the webinar which was moderated by Farjana Hafiz, Career Counselor.

After the presentation, there was an interactive question-answer session.