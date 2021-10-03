IUB holds workshop on academic literacies and writing 

Education

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:26 pm

Independent University, Bangladesh's (IUB) Global Studies and Governance Programme in collaboration with the Center for Pedagogy (CfP), organised a workshop titled 'Academic Literacies and Writing Workshop' on 30 September to raise academic literacy and writing skills for its students.  

The interactive workshop was conducted on both platforms with limited in person and virtually via zoom, said a press release.

The workshop highlighted and touched upon numerous academic literacies and writing skills such as academic English for speech and writing, avoiding plagiarism, citation and referencing, analytical writing and structuring, writing research proposal and data analysis with coding. 

The workshop began with welcome speech by Professor Dr Imtiaz A Hussain, director of Center for Pedagogy (CfP) and head of IUB's Global Studies and Governance (GSG) Programme. 

Faculties of Global Studies and Governance Programme Professor Dr Imtiaz A Hussain, Assistant Professor Dr Shanawez Hossain, Assistant Professor Dr Marufa Akter, Senior Lecturer Md Ohidujjaman, Lecturer Raian Hossain conducted different sessions of the workshop. 

The workshop was moderated by Dr Shanawez Hossain, assistant professor of the Global Studies and Governance (GSG) Programme. 

