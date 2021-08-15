IUB holds discussion on Bangabandhu

Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) on Saturday held a virtual discussion on life and work of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay tribute to him and his legacy marking his 46th martyrdom day.

Presented guests shed light on Bangabandhu's life and his endless works for the rights of the people and for the country; uncompromising patriotism; finesse diplomacy; ethics and integrity; passion for democracy; futuristic and visionary leadership; and his non-negotiable fights for a just and equal society, said a press release.



IUB Media and Communication Department Prof Zakir Hossain Raju Department of Media and Communication, IUB moderated the webinar by first introducing guests and overviewing the session.

IUB Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the webinar. Farhad Hossain, MP, State Minister, Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, blessed the discussion session as Chief Guest, and A Matin Chowdhury, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), IUB, as Chair of the session. Professor Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman, Department of English & Modern Languages; Professor Dr Imtiaz A. Hussain, Head, Global Studies & Governance (GSG) Program, IUB, and Director, Center for Pedagogy (CfP); Anwar Chowdhury, Additional Secretary & Director General, BITAC, Ministry of Industries; Professor Fakrul Alam, Director, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty; Professor Atiur Rahman, Bangabandhu Chair, University of Dhaka and Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank; Ambassador (Rtd.) Muhammad Zamir, Former Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Professor Taiabur Rahman, Dean, School of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences (SLASS) were the key speakers.

