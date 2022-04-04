IUB celebrates students' achievements in Spring Communion

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Independent University, Bangladesh hosted its second 'Spring Communion 2022' on Wednesday (30 March) to recognise and celebrate the achievements of their students.

The event, organised by the Department of Media and Communication, was attended by students, faculty, and alumni of the department, said a press release today (4 April).

Raisa Rasheeka, head (In-Charge) of the Department of Media and Communication, inaugurated the event and welcomed the students to the communion and introduced the department to them.

This was followed by a speech from Prof Taiabur Rahman, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, where he expressed his appreciation towards the department and shared words of wisdom to inspire the students.

A prize-giving ceremony was held where four students were awarded in distinct categories such as 'Highest CGPA of Graduating Students', 'Industry Activity', 'All-Rounder', and 'Special Recognition', as acknowledgment for their accomplishments and contributions in academics and the industry.

In addition, special awards were handed out to 55 students from the Department of Media and Communication, who, prior to this event, represented IUB and Bangladesh at the Global News Stream, which was organised by the Oslo Metropolitan University, and presented news reports, feature stories, documentaries, as well as photographs that highlight the various aspects of environmental and climate issues affecting the world.

A panel discussion was held with four alumni of the department and was moderated by Raisa Rasheeka.

The alumni talked about the relevance of their degrees in relation to their occupation and the job market.

Throughout the event, several performances were held by notable clubs under the Department of Media and Communication. The event ended with a photo session of all faculties, awardees, and alumni on stage, followed by a film screening.

