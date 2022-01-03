Ispahani Public School and College gets new building

Education

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:37 pm

Ispahani Public School and College gets new building

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:37 pm
Ispahani Public School and College gets new building

New academic building of the renowned Ispahani Public School and College of Chattogram was inaugurated on Sunday.

The building was named after Mirza Mehedi Ispahani. 

Mirza Salman Ispahani, chairman of Ispahani Group and the governing body of the organisation, inaugurated the new building. 

Shereen Ispahani, director of Chattogram Grammar School and designer and architect of the new building inaugurated the Teacher- Student Centre of the building. 

Ispahani Group Managing Director Mirza Shakir Ispahani, PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman, Vice President of Confidence Cement Limited, Rupom Kishor Borua, former president of Chattogram Club Mia Mohammad Abdur Rahim, Principal of Omar Gani MES College ANM Sarowar Alam, freedom fighter Jahurulul Islam Siddiqui, local councilor Morshed Ali, Principal of Ispahani Public School and College and  member secretary Lt Colonel (retd) Mohammad Moinul Islam Chowdhury, teacher, faculties and other officials of the institution were present at the event.

Ispahani Public School and College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

4h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

6h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

2h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

3h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

22h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report