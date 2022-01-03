Ispahani Public School and College gets new building

New academic building of the renowned Ispahani Public School and College of Chattogram was inaugurated on Sunday.

The building was named after Mirza Mehedi Ispahani.

Mirza Salman Ispahani, chairman of Ispahani Group and the governing body of the organisation, inaugurated the new building.

Shereen Ispahani, director of Chattogram Grammar School and designer and architect of the new building inaugurated the Teacher- Student Centre of the building.

Ispahani Group Managing Director Mirza Shakir Ispahani, PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman, Vice President of Confidence Cement Limited, Rupom Kishor Borua, former president of Chattogram Club Mia Mohammad Abdur Rahim, Principal of Omar Gani MES College ANM Sarowar Alam, freedom fighter Jahurulul Islam Siddiqui, local councilor Morshed Ali, Principal of Ispahani Public School and College and member secretary Lt Colonel (retd) Mohammad Moinul Islam Chowdhury, teacher, faculties and other officials of the institution were present at the event.