Hult Prize at IIUC: Onboarding the Potential Minds

Education

TBS report
26 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 01:05 pm

Related News

Hult Prize at IIUC: Onboarding the Potential Minds

TBS report
26 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 01:05 pm
Hult Prize at IIUC: Onboarding the Potential Minds

The Hult Prize Foundation launched a webinar for the third time at International Islamic University Chittagong aiming to bring in this year's challenge: Getting the world back to work where young minds have to create 2,000 jobs by 2024.

Engaging the fresh minds to set out open doors through unique business thoughts where the main motive of this competition is to address social hindrances, said a press release.

Hult Prize at IIUC has organizing committee with 42 members who have started preparing to launch the flagship event & supporting the participant teams.

Preparations are underway for training sessions by prominent corporate experts to make these future change-makers proficient.

Two academic and non-academic mentors are present to guide them throughout the whole event.

IIUC Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Masrurul Mowla said, "The Hult Prize has opened the doors for the students to be a part of the international community of change-makers while becoming a social impact leader".

Sayed Sahriar Hasan, the Campus Director, believes this year's Hult Prize challenge will have a major impact as many job sectors have been closed due to the pandemic.

Bangladesh

IIUC / webinar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

21h | Videos
Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

21h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 