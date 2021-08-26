Hult Prize at IIUC: Onboarding the Potential Minds

The Hult Prize Foundation launched a webinar for the third time at International Islamic University Chittagong aiming to bring in this year's challenge: Getting the world back to work where young minds have to create 2,000 jobs by 2024.

Engaging the fresh minds to set out open doors through unique business thoughts where the main motive of this competition is to address social hindrances, said a press release.

Hult Prize at IIUC has organizing committee with 42 members who have started preparing to launch the flagship event & supporting the participant teams.

Preparations are underway for training sessions by prominent corporate experts to make these future change-makers proficient.

Two academic and non-academic mentors are present to guide them throughout the whole event.

IIUC Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Masrurul Mowla said, "The Hult Prize has opened the doors for the students to be a part of the international community of change-makers while becoming a social impact leader".

Sayed Sahriar Hasan, the Campus Director, believes this year's Hult Prize challenge will have a major impact as many job sectors have been closed due to the pandemic.