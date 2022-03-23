'Huawei-Buet ICT Academy' set to develop talent ecosystem

The leading global ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei, in collaboration with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), has established an ICT Academy to equip young learners with industry-fit skills and develop an ICT talent ecosystem.

An opening ceremony has been organised at the Buet Council Building on Wednesday, said a press release.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event as the chief guest.

Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd and Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of Buet, were also attented the occasion.

According to the press release, the ICT Academy has been established as a non-profit education programme where the learners will be provided training and learning solutions to meet the needs of the ICT sector.

Another major intention of this academy is to create a talent ecosystem for the ICT sector.

The participants will be given a chance to communicate with more than 3,000 instructors from around the world. There will be 83 certification programmes on 19 different subjects as per the current plan.

The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorised Information and Network Academy (HAINA). At the end, students will be given three types of grade certificates based on their achievements from this ICT Academy: associate, professional, and expert.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We have seen what the features of the Huawei Buet ICT academy are and how they will be beneficial to the students and teachers. Under the MoU between Huawei and Buet, both parties have established this academy in a short period of time. I would like to congratulate and share my sincere appreciation to Huawei for setting up this academy in Buet."

Buet Vice-chancellor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Huawei to establish this ICT Academy. This academy will contribute significantly to the existing curriculum of Buet as well as help the aspiring learners develop themselves by acquiring hands-on experience and getting insights about the industry. "

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd CEO Pan Junfeng said, "In 2013, Huawei initiated its ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project, to help build a talent ecosystem. Huawei is happy to extend this project to Bangladesh as well."

"Driven by the idea 'We are in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh,' Huawei ICT Academy will strive for excellence through the collaboration of its young learners with academic and industry experts," he added.

Buet, as an engineering and technology university, has always been at the forefront of producing a skilled workforce for the industry. I hope this collaboration with Huawei to establish an ICT Academy will strengthen that process further, "shared Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, pro vice-chancellor of Buet.

Prof Dr Md Rubaiyat Hossain Mondal, director of Buet's IICT, said, "Emerging innovations in ICT will provide sustainable growth and transform the economy, productivity, and job market. This ICT Academy will strengthen the linkage between academia and industry, offer cutting-edge ICT training, and contribute to developing skilled manpower in Bangladesh"

"We are going through a transformation, which will be further expedited by those who are well aware of the industry practices and possess industry-friendly skills. This academy will work towards minimising that gap," opined Prof Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, head of EEE Department of Buet.

Huawei has more than 1500 such ICT academies in 90+ countries around the world. To date, the academies have started their activities in many other countries, including Pakistan, Zambia, and China. Now, the journey of Huawei Buet ICT Academy will also begin with around 250 students initially.