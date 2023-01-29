HSC results on 8 February

Results of the last Higher Secondary Certificate examination will be released on 8 February.

Convener of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar confirmed the matter to reporters on Sunday (29 January).

Tapan Kumar Sarkar said, "I sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education suggesting publishing the results of this examination between 7 and 9 February. The prime minister selected 8 February and informed the education ministry."

HSC and equivalent exams were delayed and started on 6 November 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods. More than 12 lakh students participated under nine general education boards, madrasa boards and technical boards.

This time also the higher secondary examination was held by reducing the subjects, marks and time. Like the previous academic year, the syllabus was also short.

The education board follows the practice of publishing the results within two months of the end of the examination. As such, the date of publication of the result has been fixed on 8 February.