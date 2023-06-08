HSC exams to begin on 17 August, routine published

Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams will begin on 17 August.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the routine of the exams for all education boards on Thursday (8 June).

According to the routine, HSC written exams will begin on 17 August and will continue till 25 September.

Practical exams will be held from 26 September to 4 October, according to the routine.

HSC exams will be held for three hours from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

This year's HSC exams will kick off with the Bangla first paper.